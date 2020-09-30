US Targets Syrian Intelligence Chief In Latest Sanctions

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration said Wednesday that a contractor for the Syrian Arab Army and the head of the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate are among the latest individuals and entities being sanctioned for aiding the Assad-led Syrian government. The U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned Khodr Taher Bin Ali, a Syrian businessman whose company Castle Security and Protection LLC provides protection to the designated Fourth Division of the Syrian Arab Army, and Husam Muhammad Louka, who has been the head of the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate since July 2019, along with 14 other allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, according to an...

