NLRB Judge Dings Post Office Over 'Extreme Union Animus'

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Postal Service flouted federal labor law when it cut a union supporter from the schedule, a National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled, saying a local postmaster's "systemic and utter disregard" for the grievance process revealed "extreme union animus." NLRB Administrative Law Judge Michael Rosas ruled Tuesday that the USPS violated the National Labor Relations Act when it cut postal worker Connie Sanchez from the work schedule in a Ludowici, Georgia, post office in retaliation for her trying to file grievances. Judge Rosas held that Veronica White, a postmaster at the Ludowici facility, illegally told Sanchez that the union...

