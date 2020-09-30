Bill Would Study Harms Of Native Boarding School Policy

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A new bill sponsored by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., would create the country's first commission to investigate a derided federal policy that forced Native American children to attend boarding schools starting in the late 19th century. A so-called "Truth and Healing Commission" would investigate the Indian Boarding School Policy that, until the 1960s, forcibly removed thousands of Native American children from their homes "to assimilate them into white American culture," according to the bill's text. There are few historical records from hundreds of federally funded Christian boarding schools, the legislators said, creating the need for a...

