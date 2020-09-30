Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink Transfer Of Adobe Fight Out Of WDTX

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit won't reconsider its finding that U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright of the Western District of Texas erred by refusing to transfer patent infringement litigation against Adobe to California. The appellate court on Wednesday denied a bid from SynKloud Technologies LLC for either panel or en banc rehearing of a July decision, in which a panel said that Judge Albright made several errors when denying Adobe's transfer request. Adobe is facing an infringement suit from SynKloud over cloud storage patents. The Federal Circuit had faulted Judge Albright for not giving enough weight to the convenience of the venue where the...

