1st Circ. Asked To Rehear NLRB Lobbying Fees Case

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A health care workers' union has asked the full First Circuit to reconsider a panel decision upholding a National Labor Relations Board ruling that private sector unions cannot use fees from nonunion workers to cover their lobbying expenses, saying it misapplied U.S. Supreme Court precedent. The petition filed Tuesday by United Nurses and Allied Professionals argued that the unanimous panel's holding in September ignored a long line of cases that cut against its conclusion that the high court has endorsed a blanket ban on unions covering their lobbying work with fees from nonmembers. "That body of law cannot possibly be read to...

