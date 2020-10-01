Union Organizing Down In Pandemic, But Not Out

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board records show traditional union organizing has slowed dramatically during a pandemic that has rendered the usual playbook unsafe, but workers' interest in forming unions has stayed steady amid rising unrest, labor organizers and officials say. This downturn comes as workers seeking to form unions have had to forego coffee shop meetups and other typical organizing tactics in favor of Zoom meetings, and organizers have been more focused on acute safety concerns than growing their ranks, they say. This shift has proven bumpy, but the labor movement is adapting. "There's no question that the numbers are down," said...

