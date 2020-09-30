Paralegal Says Chicago Firm Fired Her Over OT Complaints

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A paralegal claimed in Illinois federal court Wednesday that she was fired from a small Chicago family law firm serving high-net-worth clients after she complained about overtime work expectations that heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Hoekstra's lawsuit alleges that while she'd complained several times about working too much overtime for Chicago firm Dussias Wittenberg Koenigsberger LLP, she was fired in August after raising concerns that her overtime work had increased and turned into orders rather than requests ever since state-imposed stay-home orders shifted people's work from offices to their homes. Hoekstra claims the firm violated the Fair Labor Standards Act...

