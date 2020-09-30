Pot Co. Acreage Borrows $33M, Pays Off $11M Debt

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Acreage Holdings Inc. has borrowed $33 million from an unnamed institutional investor, saying the cash infusion was used to shed outstanding debt as the company looks to shore up its balance sheet and achieve profitability. Acreage said Tuesday that the loan would be used to retire an $11 million debt that bore 15% interest and could have diluted shareholders because it was convertible to stock. The new loan bears 7.5% interest and is unsecured, meaning Acreage hasn't backed it up with collateral. "Access to low-cost capital, even in a very challenging capital market environment for cannabis, has always been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS