Pot Co. Says TCPA Plaintiff Signed Up For Texts Before Suing

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Ohio medical marijuana company Terrasana urged a federal judge Tuesday to toss a class action over its marketing text messages, saying the only people who received the messages were people who expressly consented to them. Mario Myers, who sued the company in August, logged on to Terrasana's website and consented to receiving the texts just a few weeks before he got the ones that form the foundation of his suit, the company told U.S. District Judge James Graham in its motion to dismiss. "Terrasana had absolutely no relationship with plaintiff prior to March 2020, and sent him text messages only because...

