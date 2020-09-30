2nd Circ. Backs School District Win In Irish Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit declined Wednesday to revive a Plainedge Union Free School District employee's suit claiming he faced a hostile work environment for being Irish, holding that the worker failed to demonstrate there was "deliberate indifference" to his situation. In its order, the three-judge panel affirmed the district court's dismissal of Patrick O'Kane's suit under Section 1983 of the U.S. Code and found his claims didn't pass muster under the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Monell v. Department of Social Services of the City of New York. Under Monell, plaintiffs have to demonstrate that their rights were violated pursuant to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS