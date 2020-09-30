Chinese Data Center Company Leads 3 IPOs Totaling $750M

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A trio of companies headquartered overseas began trading Wednesday after raising a combined $750 million in U.S. initial public offerings, with Chinese data center business Chindata's $540 million debut leading the pack. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. brought in $540 million by pricing 40 million American depositary shares at $13.50 apiece, the top of its expected range. Middle Eastern social networking company Yalla Group Ltd. raised nearly $140 million, and Chinese pet-products seller Boqii Holding Ltd. raised $70 million in its U.S. debut. Chindata listed its American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, while Yalla and Boqii opted for the...

