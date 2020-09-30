DOJ Charges 345 In Health Fraud Schemes Topping $6B

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have charged 345 executives, doctors and other medical professionals with perpetuating hundreds of health care fraud schemes involving more than $6 billion related to telemedicine, illegal opioid distribution and durable medical equipment, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt said the department's "truly historic" national operation that has been in motion since April cracked down on classic health care fraud schemes, like improper billing, as well as newer types of fraud related to telemedicine that arose from stay-at-home orders and quarantining because of the coronavirus pandemic. "This nationwide enforcement operation is historic...

