Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 12:21 PM EDT) -- Lorie Soares Lazarus Peter David Ballance Lorie Soares Lazarus and Peter David Ballance have decamped Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP to join Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP as partners in Los Angeles. The partners help owners, developers, lenders and borrowers on a wide range of real estate matters, and have experience doing office, multifamily, industrial, retail and hospitality deals. Jean Mumm Gentry Locke has hired a new partner for its real estate group in Roanoke, Virginia. Jean Mumm most recently worked in-house at real estate firm Harbor Group International LLC, and has experience with purchases, sales, financing, mergers and acquisitions, development, land...

