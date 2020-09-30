10th Circ. Gives Wyo. Cop 2nd Shot At Sex Hostility Claim

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Wednesday revived a state trooper's claim that the Wyoming Highway Patrol subjected her to an abusive work environment in which her male colleagues shunned women, saying the alleged mistreatment she endured was severe enough for a jury to consider. In a published ruling, a three-judge panel held that Delsa Brooke Sanderson can pursue a hostile work environment claim against the WHP under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act alleging she was mistreated after being promoted to a prestigious unit called Division O. In reaching that conclusion, the panel overturned a decision by U.S. District Judge Scott...

