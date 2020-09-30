Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Must Face Coverage Suit Over LA Port Contamination

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- United National Insurance Co. can't dodge a suit claiming it acted too late in its duty to defend a Los Angeles company fighting claims from the city that it must help pay for the cleanup of toxic chemicals, a California federal judge said Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright said that L.A. Terminals Inc. had adequately shown that its general liability insurance policies included a requirement that United National Insurance defend it against the pollution claims at the Port of Los Angeles that were brought against LAT by the city.

The judge said the alleged pollution, which the city says...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!