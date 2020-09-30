New DOL Proposal Calls For More Details On Union Spending

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor proposed a rule Wednesday that would make unions provide more information in their annual financial disclosures to the agency, including a more detailed accounting of their assets, transactions and payments to officers. The agency's notice of proposed rulemaking would expand what unions must disclose to the agency's Office of Labor-Management Standards in their annual LM-2 forms, requiring large unions to file a lengthier LM-2 "long form," or LM-2 LF, that includes a breakdown of their strike funds and a granular account of their spending and assets. The rule would also expand the disclosures that smaller unions...

