Energy Co. Wins Coverage Of Solar Panel Shutdown Losses

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge ruled Wednesday that Acadia Insurance Co. must cover all of energy company NextSun Energy Littleton LLC's lost income during the shutdown of two solar panel arrays following a 2016 fire, not just the part of the loss attributable to the panels actually damaged in the blaze. Chief U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor Jr. held that Acadia had breached the policy it issued to NextSun when it declined to pay all of the company's $265,000 claim for lost revenue tied to the shutdown of the arrays, which was mandated by authorities in the town of Littleton, Massachusetts....

