Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

St. Louis Prosecutor Loses Suit Claiming Racist Conspiracy

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit filed by St. Louis' first Black chief prosecutor alleging the city and the police conspired against her criminal justice reform efforts is nothing more than "a compilation of personal slights," a Missouri federal judge said Wednesday in his decision to toss the case.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, pictured here during a news conference in August, lost her federal case alleging the city and the local police union conspired against her and her criminal justice reform agenda. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Kim Gardner, a Democrat who was elected as St. Louis Circuit Attorney in 2016, sued the city, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!