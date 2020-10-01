Telemedicine CEO Inks Plea Deal In Kickback Scheme Case

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The CEO of two telemedicine companies has inked a plea deal with federal prosecutors who accused him of helping operate a $1.2 billion telehealth scam to lure patients into procuring unnecessary joint braces and stick Medicare with the tab. William McNeal, who owned telemedicine companies WebDoctors Plus Inc. and Integrated Support Plus Inc., agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of soliciting and receiving health care kickbacks. He also agreed to forfeit $13.595 million in proceeds he admits came from the scheme, as well as a number of properties he owns in Central Florida, according...

