Fla. Announces 2 Backup Plans For Oct. 13 Bar Exam

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Florida Board of Bar Examiners said Wednesday that ongoing trial runs of the bar exam using new ExamSoft software have been a success, but added that two backup plans will be in place for the Oct. 13 exam in case there are issues with the software. The FBBE said more than 2,800 applicants have successfully completed mock Florida Bar exams this month using the ExamSoft software, which was brought in after data privacy and other problems with testing software from ILG Technologies Inc. that led to the cancellation of the Aug. 19 exam just days before. "We are encouraged by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS