Pashman Stein Adds Appellate Judge, 4 Others In NJ

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Pashman Stein Walder Hayden PC has bolstered its ranks with a retired New Jersey appellate judge, three former Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC litigators and a onetime Norris McLaughlin PA health care attorney. Superior Court Judge Ellen Koblitz joins Pashman Stein as of counsel in the firm's alternative dispute resolution, appellate advocacy and family law practices, while Raymond M. Brown, Gregg H. Hilzer and Rachel E. Simon come to the firm's litigation practice as partners. Svetlana "Lana" Ros has jumped into the health care team as partner, the firm said in its announcement last week. The newcomers bring the firm's roster to about...

