Trump Admin. Sets Historically Low Refugee Cap At 15K

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT) -- The Trump administration plans to accept only 15,000 refugees next fiscal year, according to a late Wednesday announcement slashing the refugee ceiling to the lowest number in U.S. history. In a release made public shortly before midnight on Wednesday — the last day of the government's fiscal year — the U.S. Department of State said that of the 300,000 claims for protection anticipated next fiscal year, 15,000 would be accepted through the refugee program, which allows foreign citizens fleeing persecution to apply for protection from abroad, and 290,000 asylum claims would be made from within the U.S. "The president's proposal for...

