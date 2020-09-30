Maryland Police Officers Get $1.2M In Race Bias Case

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced a $1.2 million settlement resolving allegations that a Black former Maryland law enforcement officer faced a hostile work environment because of his race, and that he and others were targeted after he complained about the situation. In its press release, the agency said it reached an agreement with the Worcester County Sheriff in his official capacity and the state of Maryland, while also informing the public about a deal reached in December with Pocomoke City, Maryland — both stemming from the alleged mistreatment of former Pocomoke City Police Officer Franklin Savage. "Subjecting a...

