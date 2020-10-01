Mass. Priest Targeted By SEC Says Trades Were By The Book

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts priest on Wednesday asked a federal judge to absolve him of claims by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he raked in $1.3 million by driving down the price of a pharmaceutical stock and then betting the other way. The Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson, referred to in the SEC complaint by his birth name, Gregory Lemelson, blasted the suit as "unprecedented" and a "brazen attack" on the Constitution in his bid for summary judgment. Lemelson argued the SEC is trying to unfairly punish him based on four statements about Ligand Pharmaceuticals that were either demonstrably true or opinions protected...

