Size Premia Are Alive And Kicking In Small-Co. Stock Pricing

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The size effect continues to invite discussion in academia and practice. Since its discovery the size effect has been a misunderstood phenomenon. Contrary to a recent Law360 guest article that claimed it's time to let go of size premia,[1] new research supports use of size premia in estimating the cost of equity when valuing smaller firms. Experts need to understand this research to properly apply and defend size premia. Two recent papers have investigated how stock returns are impacted by firm size. The authors show that the market does indeed consider company size when pricing stocks, and that the pricing is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS