Chicago Cubs Want World Series Collectible Suit Tossed Out

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Chicago Cubs claim a Michigan man struck out with allegations the team created a 2016 World Series collectible that unlawfully copied a design he created in 1984 because his collectible isn't entitled to copyright protection. The Cubs argued Wednesday in Illinois federal court that the facts and law surrounding Michigan resident Daniel Fox's lawsuit "overwhelmingly" prove that he has no copyright to enforce over his 1984 commemorative sculpture, which is composed of a 5-by-7-inch rectangular sculpture with a single ivy leaf from Wrigley Field's outfield wall encased in a lucite block. The team urged U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman to...

