IP Hires: Crowell & Moring, Latham, McDermott, Orrick

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring, Latham, McDermott and Orrick are the latest firms to expand their intellectual property offerings, while Desmarais lost a partner who formed a new Patent Trial and Appeal Board-focused boutique. Here are the details on these IP hires. Crowell & Moring Josh Pond Crowell & Moring LLP has added a former Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP attorney to co-lead its International Trade Commission practice in Washington, D.C. Josh Pond, who has more than 15 years of experience helping companies protect their patents from infringement by foreign and domestic competitors, told Law360 that over the course of his career the number of patent infringement complaints...

