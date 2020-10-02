Patent Battle Over Geo-Tech Under Trains Takes New Track

Law360, London (October 2, 2020, 6:47 PM BST) -- A geosynthetics company whose product to prevent erosion below England's railway tracks was found to use a rival's patented invention didn't include enough information in its bid for a court declaration that a different version of the product does not infringe, the competitor says. In a Sept. 29 defense filing with the High Court, Geofabrics Ltd. says that Fiberweb Geosynthetics Ltd. provided it with a sample of Hydrotex 4 in May, and that a confidential document attached to the court filing does not provide enough information about the properties of the product, whose Hydrotex 2 version was previously found to infringe...

