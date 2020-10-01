Dispute In FCA Biz Case Hangs On Details Over Timing

Law360, London (October 1, 2020, 12:31 PM BST) -- A dispute over whether it is the responsibility of insurers to pay out on claims from businesses forced to close during the pandemic will be reopened on Friday, when a court is expected to rule on technical points that could decide on compensation levels or whether the case goes to appeal. The so-called consequentials hearing at the High Court will take arguments from seven insurers and the Financial Conduct Authority over disputed interpretations of the judgment in the case delivered two weeks ago at the same court. The judgment in the case on Sept. 15 was largely in favor of policyholders. The...

