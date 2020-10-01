Insurers Ordered To Repay Yacht Owner's €250K Repair Bill

Law360, London (October 1, 2020, 2:51 PM BST) -- A judge ruled on Thursday that the Turkish-American owner of a luxury yacht is entitled to recover from insurers some €250,000 ($295,000) spent repairing the vessel after it ran aground in some the world's busiest waters two years ago. Mark Pelling QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court in London, said it was "reasonable" for the owner of the 25-meter Queen B Speed yacht to ship damaged parts back to the manufacturer in Italy for repairs by specialized technicians. The ruling leaves insurers including Tokio Marine, XL Catlin, Star Stone Insurances and a broker, Pantaenius UK Ltd., on the...

