EU Starts Legal Action Against UK Over Brexit Treaty Breach

Law360, London (October 1, 2020, 10:59 AM BST) -- The European Commission said Thursday it is initiating legal action against the U.K. over British legislation that would override the Northern Ireland protocol in its Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union, claiming the move violates an international treaty. Ursula von der Leyen, pictured last month in Brussels, said the European Commission will start formal proceedings against the U.K. over its legislation. (AP Photo, Francisco Seco) The step would threaten peace in Northern Ireland, the commission warned, as its president, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU's executive arm has decided to start formal proceedings over the U.K. government's decision to put...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS