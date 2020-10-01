EU To Hand Intel Units Extra Support After Files Leak

Law360, London (October 1, 2020, 3:09 PM BST) -- The bloc's financial intelligence units will be given extra support so they can operate effectively and exchange information in the fight against money laundering, the European Commission has said in the wake of the FinCEN files leak. Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the commission, said on Wednesday that the European Union's financial intelligence units will be handed more resources, including IT support, so that they can follow up reports of suspicious cash flows across the bloc. The resources that the commission plans to put together by the first quarter of 2021 will help the agencies analyze suspect money as it crosses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS