Ex-Credit Suisse Banker Seeks To Add To Espionage Suit

Law360, London (October 1, 2020, 5:29 PM BST) -- A former Credit Suisse director sought on Thursday to widen a multi-million pound lawsuit against the lender over his prison sentence in Romania on espionage charges, arguing that the bank has no reason to contest the proposed changes. Vadim Benyatov has asked the High Court to allow the addition of new claims of breach of contract against Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd. He also wants to make other amendments to his 2018 lawsuit, which seeks to pin the bank with liability for losses resulting from his conviction by Romanian authorities in 2013 when he worked for the Swiss lender. Charles Ciumei...

