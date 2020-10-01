Edible Arrangements Says 'Incredibles' Weed Co. Infringes TM

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Edible Arrangements LLC says a cannabis company that markets edible weed products under the brand name "Incredibles" is infringing on its trademark rights and wants an Illinois court to nip that in the bud. In a complaint filed Wednesday, the brand best known for selling fruit arranged to look like bouquets said that Green Thumb Industries Inc. must be stopped from marketing edible cannabis products that might confuse consumers. A comparison of the marks used by Edible Arrangements and by the cannabis edibles brand Incredibles. (Court documents) "Defendants' use of the 'Incredibles' name is strikingly similar to Edible's 'Edible' marks," the company wrote...

