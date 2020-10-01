Hims & Hers Merges With PE-Backed SPAC To Form $1.6B Biz

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Hims & Hers, a telehealth provider available in all 50 U.S. states, will merge with a private equity-backed blank check company to become a publicly traded entity valued at $1.6 billion, the companies said Thursday, in a deal built by Gunderson Dettmer and Kirkland & Ellis. The deal features the merger of Hims Inc. with Oaktree Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition vehicle, or SPAC, sponsored by an affiliate of private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management LP, according to a statement. The resulting entity will have an enterprise value of $1.6 billion, and is expected to trade on the New York...

