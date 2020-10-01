SFO Ripped Over ENRC Disclosure Deadline Extension

Law360, London (October 1, 2020, 8:11 PM BST) -- A London judge on Thursday extended the deadline for the Serious Fraud Office to turn over documents to Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. as part of the company's misconduct lawsuit against it, but harshly criticized the agency for missing the target, saying its explanation for why it was running behind "beggars belief." High Court Judge David Waksman reset the deadlines for the white-collar crime agency to disclose tranches of material to the Kazakh mining company from mid-September to the middle and end of October. However, the judge rejected the SFO's bid to extend the deadline until the end of November as "unsatisfactory."...

