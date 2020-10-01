Judge Rips Union's 'Inflammatory' Filing In Harassment Fight

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- In a ruling allowing Welch Foods Inc. to press its fight against rehiring a male employee it fired for allegedly making sexually explicit comments, a Pennsylvania federal judge criticized the Teamsters local representing the worker for making "inflammatory statements" against a magistrate judge. Wednesday's ruling from U.S. District Judge Susan Baxter adopts a magistrate judge's recommendation to deny Teamsters Local 397's motion to dismiss Welch's suit challenging an arbitrator's decision directing the company to rehire the worker. In addition to finding its arguments lacking, Judge Baxter admonished the union for the tone of its objections to the magistrate's recommendation in August,...

