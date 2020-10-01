Reed Smith Adds Funds Partner To Boost Corporate Team

Law360, London (October 1, 2020, 5:47 PM BST) -- Reed Smith LLP said Thursday it has nabbed an attorney from boutique firm MJ Hudson to serve as a partner in its global corporate team in the London office. Reed Smith said it will bring on Shervin Shameli, who was head of private funds at MJ Hudson. Shameli has 13 years' experience working with funds, his new firm said. He represents fund managers and advises them on the structuring, establishment and operation of private investment funds and co-investment funds. "Shervin is very well regarded in the funds space and a fantastic addition to the team," Delphine Currie, co-chair of Reed Smith's...

