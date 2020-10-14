Bird & Bird Adds Singapore Litigator From Clifford Chance

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Bird & Bird LLP said it has grown its dispute resolution practice with a new commercial litigation partner from Clifford Chance LLP in Singapore, touting her experience in international and domestic arbitrations involving the technology, banking, construction, shipping, and oil and gas sectors. Commercial litigation partner Lijun Chui had a leadership position while at Magic Circle firm Clifford Chance's Singapore office, where she spearheaded that firm's technology disputes and regulatory practice, according to Bird & Bird's Oct. 1 announcement. She also has advised financial institutions and large corporations on regulatory issues such as market misconduct, competition and corruption legislation, the law firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS