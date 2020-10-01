J&J Cos. Sue To Block Exec's Move To Smith & Nephew

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Two Johnson & Johnson subsidiaries sued an executive in New Jersey federal court, saying he violated a noncompete pact and jeopardized valuable trade secrets by jumping ship for rival Smith & Nephew. Ethicon Inc. and Medical Device Business Services Inc.'s Tuesday complaint argued Brandon Randall's departure for Smith & Nephew PLC would place proprietary information at immediate risk and violate his noncompete contract. "Randall's new position with Smith & Nephew will inevitably require him to use and disclose the confidential, proprietary, and trade secret information that he has acquired in his positions of trust and confidence with plaintiffs," the lawsuit said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS