Law Student Group Says 26 Firms Fail On Climate

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A group driven by Yale Law School students gave failing grades to 26 major law firms it says disproportionately support clients and agendas that make climate change worse, including Paul Weiss, Latham & Watkins and Gibson Dunn, in a report released Thursday. Another 41 firms earned D's on a scorecard released by Law Students for Climate Accountability that criticizes firms that regularly represent fossil fuel companies. The student group, largely made up of Yale law students, says those firms are working harder for the fossil fuel industry than the renewable energy sector and that their legal work has exacerbated the world's...

