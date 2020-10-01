Ocado Accused Of Infringing Automated Inventory Patents

Law360, London (October 1, 2020, 8:16 PM BST) -- A Norwegian company that specializes in robotic warehouse systems slapped Ocado Group PLC with patent infringement suits in the U.K. and the U.S. on Thursday, saying the British online grocery giant used — and then stole — its pioneering technology. Litigation filed by AutoStore in the U.K. and the U.S. on Thursday claims Ocado's automated warehouse storage and retrieval system unlawfully infringes its patented technology. The patent litigation seeks unspecified financial damages and orders barring Ocado and its partners from manufacturing and selling the grocer's automated storage and retrieval system, which AutoStore says unlawfully infringes its patents. Ocado has contracts in...

