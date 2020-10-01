Texas Panel OKs Neiman Marcus' Investor Defamation Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court greenlighted Neiman Marcus to pursue defamation and business disparagement claims alleging that Marble Ridge Capital launched a smear campaign to manipulate the price of the luxury fashion retailer's debt. The statements at the center of the claims, made by Marble Ridge Capital LP, aren't protected speech under Texas law, a Fifth Court of Appeals panel in Dallas said Wednesday. Neiman Marcus says Marble Ridge falsely claimed the retailer could be in default after a transfer of $1 billion in assets. Marble Ridge argued the statements it made in two letters and one news release published in September 2018...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS