Pa. Justices OK State's Split System For Fighting Tax Sales

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's system for property owners to pay delinquent taxes and save their land from a tax sale is constitutional, even though it offers different methods to do so for Philadelphia and Allegheny counties compared with the rest of the state, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The justices rejected a Huntingdon County couple's claims that their equal-rights protections were violated by the unequal systems under the Municipal Claims and Tax Liens Act, which allows landowners in so-called first- and second-class counties up to nine months after a tax sale to buy back their property by paying all their back taxes, and...

