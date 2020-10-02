Feds Float New Restrictions On Green Card Sponsorship

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Americans who have used public benefits like Medicaid within the last three years could find themselves unable to sponsor foreign spouses or relatives for a green card under a new proposal from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, part of DHS, unveiled the 189-page proposed rule on Thursday, which would make recent reliance on "means-tested public benefits" — which include nonemergency aid from Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the Children's Health Insurance Program — a stumbling block for those looking to bring their relatives into the U.S. USCIS said the regulation is in line...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS