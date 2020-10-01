Ireland's Top Court Says Sugar In Subway Bread Triggers VAT

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Products sold in Ireland's Subway restaurants are liable for the country's value-added tax partly because the buns served contain so much sugar that they are more like a confection than bread, the Supreme Court of Ireland ruled. The fast food giant's rolls have a sugar content that is 10% of the weight of flour, far exceeding the 2% rate that would qualify them as a food staple and exempt them from tax, the court said Tuesday. That is enough to exclude it from the definition of "bread" in the nation's VAT law, it said. The case arose when a Subway franchisee,...

