5 Cannabis Companies Targeted In A Single TCPA Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A group of cannabis companies, including multistate operators Dixie Brands and Starbuds, were named in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit filed Thursday in Colorado federal court, alleging the businesses used a third party to spam customers with unwanted texts. The proposed class action, which also targets Colorado cannabis retailers Native Roots, Euflora and Mile High Green Cross, is the latest in a wave of TCPA suits that have flooded the cannabis industry in recent months. Plaintiffs Marcie Cooperman and Richard Komaiko allege that they began getting inundated with texts from autodialing programs after visiting the dispensaries and entering their cell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS