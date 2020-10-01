Ohio High Court Holds Amazon Not Liable For Teen's Death

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday again found that Amazon was not liable for the death of a teen who consumed caffeine powder sold by a third party on the site, after having agreed to rethink its first opinion in the case last year. The state high court again found that under the Ohio Products Liability Act, Amazon.com Inc. is not considered a supplier that can be held liable for a defective product. The seller of the caffeine powder that killed Logan Stiner had sole responsibility for packaging, labeling and shipping the powder to consumers and Amazon had no relationship with...

