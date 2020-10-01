Ex-TSA Union President Pleads Guilty To Forgery

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A former Transportation Security Administration employees union president and airport security officer pled guilty in Louisiana federal court to forging signatures on checks so he could siphon off thousands of dollars in union funds. Matthew Cuomo, who led the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1047 from 2014 to 2016, forged the signature of his secretary treasurer on 50 checks to embezzle $15,000 from a union account and used the money for unspecified "personal benefit," according to the factual basis filing by the government accompanying his plea agreement Wednesday and signed by both parties. "Cuomo's signing of the checks rendered them...

