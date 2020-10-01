Diversity Training Guidance On The Horizon, DOL Chief Says

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia on Thursday said his agency will issue new guidance to clarify a recent presidential order barring certain racial sensitivity training seminars by federal contractors, and added that he disagreed with a federal judge's recent decision partially striking down DOL regulations that laid out when affiliated employers can be held jointly liable for employment law violations. Scalia's remarks came at the 73rd Annual New York University School of Law Labor Conference, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the topics he touched on during a Q&A at the event was an executive order that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS